Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Becomes First 'Confirmed' Contestant

On Saturday's (10 October) episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli became the first confirmed contestant in the house. Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan were given the decision to choose between Nikki and Pavitra Punia.

Praising Nikki Tamboli for her personality, her ability to entertain people and her performance, all three 'seniors' chose her as the 'confirmed' participant.