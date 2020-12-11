Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli & Aly Goni to Re-enter the Show

A promo shows Rakhi entertaining the housemates with her antics.

In an interview with The Quint, Rakhi Sawant had said that she chose to be part of Bigg Boss again as her career needed a push. "I have agreed to be part of 'Bigg Boss' this time only because my career had gone completely downhill and I need a push. That is why I want to be part of the show, and I hope Bollywood will consider me again. I also hope I can bounce back and stand on my feet. 'Bigg Boss' made be a star earlier and I am hoping the same happens one more time", the actor had said.

Buzz is also that Rahul Vaidya, who voluntarily walked out of the house some time back, will join show soon.