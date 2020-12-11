Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli & Aly Goni to Re-enter the Show
Rakhi Sawant will also end her quarantine and enter the house on Friday, 11 December.
Bigg Boss 14 is definitely going to be more interesting as evicted contestants Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni are set to re-enter the show. In one of the latest promos shared by the channel, housemates were quite surprised after Nikki and Aly announced they are back on Bigg Boss 14.
In the promo, Nikki can be seen making a grand entry from a gift box. She expresses her happiness at being able to play the game again and goes on to hug close friend and co-contestant Eijaz Khan. Jasmin Bhasin can also be seen beaming with joy on seeing Aly.
Meanwhile Rakhi Sawant's quarantine period has also ended and she will enter the house in Friday's (11 December) episode.
A promo shows Rakhi entertaining the housemates with her antics.
In an interview with The Quint, Rakhi Sawant had said that she chose to be part of Bigg Boss again as her career needed a push. "I have agreed to be part of 'Bigg Boss' this time only because my career had gone completely downhill and I need a push. That is why I want to be part of the show, and I hope Bollywood will consider me again. I also hope I can bounce back and stand on my feet. 'Bigg Boss' made be a star earlier and I am hoping the same happens one more time", the actor had said.
Buzz is also that Rahul Vaidya, who voluntarily walked out of the house some time back, will join show soon.
