'Bigg Boss 14' Finale Live: Rubina Lifts the Winner's Trophy

The much-awaited finale of Bigg Boss 14 is here. With Aly Goni eliminated, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are vying for the trophy.

This season started off quite lacklustre, with host Salman Khan often using the Weekend ka Vaar episodes to ask the contestants to do more. While the first few episodes were filled with bickering, the show still failed to garner TRP, probably because it became predictive and monotonous.

Let's see who lifts the trophy this year: