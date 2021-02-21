'Bigg Boss 14' Finale Live: Rubina Lifts the Winner's Trophy

The finale is being hosted by Salman Khan.

The much-awaited finale of Bigg Boss 14 is here. With Aly Goni eliminated, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are vying for the trophy.

This season started off quite lacklustre, with host Salman Khan often using the Weekend ka Vaar episodes to ask the contestants to do more. While the first few episodes were filled with bickering, the show still failed to garner TRP, probably because it became predictive and monotonous.

Let's see who lifts the trophy this year:

12:24 AM , 22 Feb

Rubina Dilaik Lifts the Winner's Trophy

And the winner is Rubina Dilaik. The Shakti actor gets the winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 34 lakh. Rahul Vaidya becomes the first runner-up.

12:10 AM , 22 Feb

BB 14 Finale LIVE: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted

Rubina becomes the first finalist of the season. The second finalist is Rahul Vaidya. Nikki Tamboli gets evicted with least number of votes.

After being declared the finalists, Rubina and Rahul perform together.

11:49 PM , 21 Feb

BB 14 Finale LIVE: Time for Final Elimination

Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli or Rahul Vaidya - who will be evicted in the final elimination?

11:47 PM , 21 Feb

BB 14 Finale LIVE: Udaarian and Bawara Dil- Two New Colors Shows

Actors from shows like Barrister Babu, Namak Issk Ka, Shakti, Choti Sarrdaarni and Molkki welcome the members of two new shows on Colors named Udaarian and Bawara Dil. All the actors dance to popular Bollywood tracks.


Published: 21 Feb 2021, 9:00 PM IST

