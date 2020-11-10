'BB14': Farah Khan Schools Pavitra, Kavita For Fighting With Eijaz
Farah Khan came to the Bigg Boss house for a task.
Monday's Bigg Boss 14 episode saw Farah Khan come inside the house for a task and share her opinion of the housemates. The task saw two journalists, Amith Tyagi and Charrul Malik, grilling the contestants on their performances. By the end, one person will be nominated for the evictions.
Farah was the judge of the Farah Ki Adalat task and the first person to be grilled was Eijaz Khan. Farah said she was impressed with Eijaz's patience, despite everyone charging him. She also said that though she doesn't understand his equation with Pavitra Punia, it is clearly not fake.
Farah also schooled everyone in the house for targeting Eijaz. The filmmaker pulled up Kavita Kaushik for talking about things she did for Eijaz.
“If someone talks about having struggled with depression, it takes a lot of courage to open up. You need to respect that,” Farah told the housemates. Advising Eijaz to open up, Farah said that in this season the household chores are taking over the show. She reminded them of last season when Salman Khan had to enter the house and clean dishes.
