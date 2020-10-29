'BB14' Day 21: Rahul & Naina Clash During the World Tour Task

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli engaged in a little banter. When Eijaz asked Nikki about dyeing his beard, she told him to check with Pavitra Punia as Nikki believes Pavitra has feelings for him.

Nikki also told Eijaz that Pavitra has been talking about him with other housemates. While Eijaz admits he is single since the past three years, Pavitra is struggling to give a name to her relationship with Eijaz.