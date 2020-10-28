'BB14 Day 20: New Task Takes Housemates on a Bumpy Ride

The nomination task on Tuesday (27 October), proved to be an eye-opener for the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Each of them had the opportunity to present his/her opinions about fellow housemates.

A number of allegations were made against Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu by the other contestants. At the end of the task, Rahul, Nikki and Jaan joined Pavitra in the red zone. Nikki viewed this as a good chance to exploit Jaan's jealousy.

On the other hand, Rahul didn't leave any opportunity to make Jaan feel insecure.