‘BB14’ Day 19: Kavita Kaushik, the New Captain, Takes Charge

The first day of the captaincy saw Kavita speak to the housemates about the rules of the house and how the ones who flout them will be punished. Shardul Pandit became the first contestant to come under her radar, as he followed Pavitra Punia's orders and not those decided upon by the housemates. This irked Kavita and she cautioned Shardul not to breach any rules.

Kavita also pulled up Pavitra, giving rise to a heated argument. Pavitra reminded her that even though she is the captain but she has just entered the house and cannot boss around.