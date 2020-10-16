'BB14' Day 12: Here's Why Nikki Irked Both Seniors & Housemates

Things are moving at a breakneck speed in Bigg Boss 14. Be it the highly-competitive tasks, heated clashes between contestants or even fun, romantic banters the house is seeing it all.

Thursday, 15 October, began with an argument wherein Nikki Tamboli refused to help Rubina Dilaik chop vegetables for their meal. Rubina, who has been assigned cooking duties, was vexed by this and pointed out that Nikki can’t refuse without any justification. To this, Nikki said she is the confirmed housemate and bragged about her special privileges.

Abhinav Shukla and Hina Khan came in support of Rubina and called out Nikki for her behaviour. Soon after, Rubina refused to cook food.