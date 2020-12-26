Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Gets Down On One Knee For Someone Special

For more, watch the episode tonight!

On Saturday, the Bigg Boss social media handle shared a promo that shows contestant Aly Goni getting down on one knee. In the video, Aly can be seen reading out from a card which instructs him to give the ring to the person of his choice. He then goes ahead and gives it to Rahul Vaidya. The other participants are visibly surprised.

The makers of Bigg Boss have also shared another promo showing Rubina welcoming participants to The Rubina Show hosted by her. The promo also shows Rakhi Sawant and other members of the house flaunting some moves.

