‘Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Takes Shehnaz to Task
Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is very upset with Shehnaz’s unruly behaviour. She gets angry and questions Salman who asks her to stop the drama and behave respectfully. However, Shehnaz cries profusely and declares that she wants to go out of the house.
Salman moves on to addressing the violence in the house the previous week. He shows a clip of Madhurima and Vishal’s 'chapal' fight and asks them about their current relationship status. He takes a dig at Vishal by asking him why he chose to save Madhurima if she was his biggest problem?
A disappointed Salman informs the housemates that their actions are setting a wrong example both inside and outside the house. He says that while Paras-Mahira and Sidharth-Shehnaz have also stooped to hitting each much like Vishal - Madhurima, Sidharth's action of pinning down Shehnaz is being misinterpreted by the audience. Salman shows them the clips of the specific incidents and while the housemates laugh it off, Salman condemns their behavior and asks them to not take it as a joke. He tells them that they are making a mockery out of their personal matters on national television and the whole world is watching them.
Meanwhile, Sidharth tries to talk to Shehnaz who is seated at the front door wanting to walk out of the house. Shehnaz says that the whole house is showing her in a bad light by deeming her as jealous and moreover she is guilty about her misconduct in front of Salman.
Salman makes a surprise entry and congratulates the contestants and informs them that the show has become number one. He asks Sidharth to call Shehnaz to join in the celebration but she refuses to budge irking Salman even more. He tells Sidharth that he doesn't need to convince anyone and should leave Shehnaz alone.
