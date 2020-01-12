‘Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Takes Shehnaz to Task

A disappointed Salman informs the housemates that their actions are setting a wrong example both inside and outside the house. He says that while Paras-Mahira and Sidharth-Shehnaz have also stooped to hitting each much like Vishal - Madhurima, Sidharth's action of pinning down Shehnaz is being misinterpreted by the audience. Salman shows them the clips of the specific incidents and while the housemates laugh it off, Salman condemns their behavior and asks them to not take it as a joke. He tells them that they are making a mockery out of their personal matters on national television and the whole world is watching them.