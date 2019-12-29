Watch: A Furious Salman Enters Bigg Boss House & Cleans Utensils

In a promo released by the makers of the show, a furious Salman can be seen barging into the house with two men. As Salman sees the dirty condition of the house, he rolls up his sleeves and gets to work immediately. From the dirty kitchen utensils to the mess elsewhere in the house, Salman cleans it all. And while he does, the housemates watch with embarrassed and shameful expressions. They even start blaming each other.

Once Salman is done, he leaves without a word to the contestants. He later confronts them about their behavior. The contestants seem regretful.

Watch the promo here: