Watch: A Furious Salman Enters Bigg Boss House & Cleans Utensils
Bigg Boss is always full of surprises. However, this one tops them all as in tonight’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode Salman Khan himself is going to barge into the house to teach the contestants a lesson. It seems Salman is furious with the behavior of the housemates and he is determined to punish them in his own way.
In a promo released by the makers of the show, a furious Salman can be seen barging into the house with two men. As Salman sees the dirty condition of the house, he rolls up his sleeves and gets to work immediately. From the dirty kitchen utensils to the mess elsewhere in the house, Salman cleans it all. And while he does, the housemates watch with embarrassed and shameful expressions. They even start blaming each other.
Once Salman is done, he leaves without a word to the contestants. He later confronts them about their behavior. The contestants seem regretful.
Watch the promo here:
It seems that the episode will also be an emotional one for Salman as he completes a decade of being the host of Bigg Boss.
Watch
A day earlier, Simmba director Rohit Shetty entered the house abruptly from the captain’s room, leaving everyone in shock. Rohit requested the other housemates to wait inside while he spoke to Sidharth and Asim about their ongoing tussle. He managed to get them to call a truce and hug each other.
Rohit then divided the housemates into two teams; Team Simba - Sidharth, Paras, Aarti, Mahira and Shefali Jariwala and Team Singham - Rashmi, Arhaan, Asim, Vishal, Madhurima and Shefali Bagga. He informed the house that he had gifts for them that have been sent by their family members. But only the winning team will receive their gifts. He then calls Shehnaz and introduces her as the casting director and asks her to pick a hero, heroine, comedian, villain and supporting actor from the housemates. He later conducts three rounds wherein he makes the housemates sing, dance and enact various situations.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)