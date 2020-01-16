BARC Weekly Ratings: ‘Naagin 4’, ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ Tops Charts
TRP Thursdays are here, and we bring to you the BARC ratings of the most popular Indian daily soaps from the first week of 2020. The numbers will help you know which shows have fared well and which could not live up to the expectations.
We will look at the BARC ratings of Colors, Sony TV, Star Plus and Zee TV.
Colors
Vidya: 1.3 (1.4), Saturday 1.1 (1.1)
Choti Sardarni 2.6 (2.7), Saturday 2.3 (2.3)
Shakti 1.9 (2.1)
Luv Kush 1.3 (1.3)
Shubh Aarambh 1.5 (1.5)
Bahu begum 0.9 (0.9)
Bepanah pyaar 0.9 (0.9)
Bigg Boss 13 @ 10.30pm 2.4 (2.1)
Big Boss weekend 2.9 (3.1)
Naagin 4 3.3 (3.0)
Sony TV
Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi 1.1 (1.0)
Vighnaharta Ganesh 0.9 (0.9)
Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein 0.6 (0.6)
Patiala Babes 0.6 (0.6)
Beyhadh 2 0.5 (0.5)
Tara From Satara 0.5 (0.5)
Mere Dad Ki Dulhan 0.6 (0.6)
Crime Patrol 0.6 (0.5)
The Kapil Sharma Show 3.1 (2.4)
Indian Idol 2.7 (2.4)
Star Plus
Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala 0.9 (0.9)
Sanjivani 0.9 (0.9)
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.0 (1.9)
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! 2.6 (2.7)
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 1.6 (1.7)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.6 (2.4)
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 2.1 (1.9)
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1.3 (1.3)
Nazar 1.2 (1.2)
Divya Dristi 1.6 (1.4)
Dance Plus - 1.9 (2.0)
MasterChef India 1.0 (1.1)
Zee TV
Yeh Teri Galliyan 0.8 (0.8)
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai 0.8 (1.0)
Guddan 1.4 (1.6)
Tujhse Hai Raabta 1.9 (1.9)
Kumkum Bhagya 2.8 (2.7) sat - 1.6 (1.8)
Kundali Bhagya 3.4 (3.3) sat - 2.3 (2.3)
Ishq Subhan Allah 1.7 (1.8)
Manmohini 0.7 (0.7)
Haiwaan : The Monster 0.6 (0.8)
Dayaan sat-sun 8pm 0.6
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)