BARC Weekly Ratings: ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and ‘Naagin 4’ Tops Charts
TRP Thursdays are here, and we bring to you the BARC ratings of the most popular Indian daily soaps from the sixth week of 2020. The numbers will help you know which shows have fared well and which could not live up to the expectations.
We will look at the BARC ratings of Colors, Sony TV, Star Plus and Zee TV.
Colors
Vidya - 1.4
Choti Sarrdaarni - 2.6
Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki - 2.2
Barrister Babu - 2.0
Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush - 1.4
Shubharambh - 1.4
Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story - 1.6
Bepanah Pyaar - 1.1
Naagin 4 - 2.8
Bigg Boss 13:
WEEKDAYS - 2.6
WeekendKaVaar - 2.9
SomvaarKaVaar - 2.3
Star Plus
Sanjivani - 0.5
Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do - 0.7
Kasautii Zindagii Kay - 1.9
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! - 2.1
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum - 2.0
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 2.8
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke - 2.4
Yeh Hai Chahatein - 1.6
Nazar 2 - 1.2
Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! - 0.9
Zee TV
Yeh Teri Galiyan - 0.6
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai - 0.7
Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega - 1.5
Tujhse Hai Raabta - 1.8
Kumkum Bhagya - 2.8
Kundali Bhagya - 3.2
Ishq Subhan Allah - 1.4
Manmohini - 0.6
Haiwaan : The Monster - 0.5
Dayan - 0.5
