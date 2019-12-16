BARC Top 10: Latest Hindi TV Serial Rankings in India for 49 Week
Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) releases ratings of TV shows every week for different genres. In the 49th week of Top 10 Hindi TV serials, Kundali Bhagya grabbed the first postion by leaving Star Plus' show 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' behind. Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss, maintained its position in the list of Top 10 India's most watched television shows.
The BARC TRP rating is based on rural and urban viewership across the country. Shows like Ye Jaadu Hai Jin Ka, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also popular among the urban audience. The twists and turns on the shows keeps the audience excited and engaged. Through this ratings we get to know about upcoming popular TV shows, and shows which have lost the popularity.
BARC Latest TV Serials Ratings
This week Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya came first in the list followed by Star Plus’ Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. Check the full list below:
- Top 10 Urban TV Serial Ratings in India
|Rank
|Channel Name
|Programme
|Impressions (000s)
|1
|Zee TV
|KUNDALI BHAGYA
|7337
|2
|STAR Plus
|YEH JAADU HAI JINN KA
|7006
|3
|SONY SAB
|TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH
|6830
|4
|Colors
|CHOTI SARDARNI
|6563
|5
|Zee TV
|KUMKUM BHAGYA
|6405
|6
|Star Plus
|Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
|6194
|7
|Star Plus
|Dance plus
|5375
|8
|Star Plus
|Ye Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke
|5307
|9
|Colors Tv
|Bigg Boss Season 13
|5257
|10
|Star Plus
|Kasauti Zindagi Kay
|5136
- Top 10 Rural TV Serial Ratings in India
|Rank
|Tv Serials
|Impresions - 000'
|1
|Bandini
|14019
|2
|Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna
|13385
|3
|Mahima Shanidev Ki
|13385
|4
|Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein
|11581
|5
|Baba Aiso Var Dhundo
|7569
|6
|Phir Laut Aayi Naagin
|6255
|7
|Kundali Bhagya
|5529
|8
|Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali
|5196
|9
|KumKum Bhagya
|5149
|10
|Parmatvar Shree Krishna
|4118
According to rural viewership, Bandini came first in the list of top 10 rural TV serial ratings in India followed by Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna, Mahima Shanidev Ki, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and Baba Aiso Var Dhundo.