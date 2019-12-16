BARC Top 10: Latest Hindi TV Serial Rankings in India for 49 Week
Top 10 most watched Hindi TV Serials in 49th week of 2019 in India.
Top 10 most watched Hindi TV Serials in 49th week of 2019 in India.(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

BARC Top 10: Latest Hindi TV Serial Rankings in India for 49 Week

raghav goyal
TV

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) releases ratings of TV shows every week for different genres. In the 49th week of Top 10 Hindi TV serials, Kundali Bhagya grabbed the first postion by leaving Star Plus' show 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' behind. Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss, maintained its position in the list of Top 10 India's most watched television shows.

The BARC TRP rating is based on rural and urban viewership across the country. Shows like Ye Jaadu Hai Jin Ka, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also popular among the urban audience. The twists and turns on the shows keeps the audience excited and engaged. Through this ratings we get to know about upcoming popular TV shows, and shows which have lost the popularity.

Loading...

BARC Latest TV Serials Ratings

This week Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya came first in the list followed by Star Plus’ Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. Check the full list below:

  • Top 10 Urban TV Serial Ratings in India
RankChannel NameProgrammeImpressions (000s)
1Zee TVKUNDALI BHAGYA7337
2STAR PlusYEH JAADU HAI JINN KA7006
3SONY SABTAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH6830
4ColorsCHOTI SARDARNI6563
5Zee TVKUMKUM BHAGYA6405
6Star Plus Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai6194
7Star Plus Dance plus 5375
8Star Plus Ye Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke5307
9Colors TvBigg Boss Season 135257
10Star PlusKasauti Zindagi Kay5136
  • Top 10 Rural TV Serial Ratings in India
RankTv SerialsImpresions - 000'
1Bandini 14019
2Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna13385
3Mahima Shanidev Ki13385
4Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein11581
5Baba Aiso Var Dhundo7569
6Phir Laut Aayi Naagin6255
7Kundali Bhagya5529
8Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali5196
9KumKum Bhagya5149
10Parmatvar Shree Krishna4118

According to rural viewership, Bandini came first in the list of top 10 rural TV serial ratings in India followed by Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna, Mahima Shanidev Ki, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and Baba Aiso Var Dhundo.

Follow our TV section for more stories.

    Loading...