BARC Top 10: Latest Hindi TV Serial Rankings in India for 49 Week

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) releases ratings of TV shows every week for different genres. In the 49th week of Top 10 Hindi TV serials, Kundali Bhagya grabbed the first postion by leaving Star Plus' show 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' behind. Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss, maintained its position in the list of Top 10 India's most watched television shows.

The BARC TRP rating is based on rural and urban viewership across the country. Shows like Ye Jaadu Hai Jin Ka, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also popular among the urban audience. The twists and turns on the shows keeps the audience excited and engaged. Through this ratings we get to know about upcoming popular TV shows, and shows which have lost the popularity.