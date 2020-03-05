BARC Weekly Ratings: ZEE TV’s Kundali Bhagya Grabbed the Top Spot
TRP Thursdays are here, and we bring to you the BARC ratings of the most popular Indian daily soaps from the eighth week of 2020. The numbers will help you know which shows have fared well and which could not live up to the expectations.
We will look at the BARC ratings of Colors, Sony TV, Star Plus and Zee TV.
Star Plus
Sanjeevni - (0.4)
Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do - 0.6 (0.7)
Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! - 0.8 (0.8)
Kasautii Zindagi Kay - 1.9 (1.7)
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! - 2.1 (1.9)
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum - 1.8 (1.8)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 2.5 (2.5)
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke - 2.3 (2.3)
Yeh Hai Chahatein - 1.8 (1.8)
Zee TV
Manmohini - (0.5)
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai - (0.8)
Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega - (1.5)
Raabta - (1.6)
Kumkum Bhagya - 2.7 (2.8)
Kundali Bhagya - 3.3 (3.2)
Sony TV
En Sai Nambikkai Matrum Porumai - (1.1)
Vighnaharta Ganesh - (0.9)
Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein - (0.5)
Patiala Babes - (0.5)
Beyhadh - (0.5)
Ek Duje Ke Vaaste - (0.5)
Mere Dad Ki Dulhan - (0.7)
Crime Patrol - (0.6)
Indian Idol Finale - (3.7)
The Kapil Sharma Show - (2.1) Saturday
Colors
Vidya - 1.1 (1.2)
Choti Sarrdaarni - 2.4 (2.6)
Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki - 2.0 (2.1)
Barrister Babu - 1.9 (2.1)
Shubh Aarambh - 1.4 (1.4)
Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story - 1.6 (1.6)
Bepanah Pyaar - 0.8 (0.9)
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge - 1.1 (1.5)
Naagin 4 - 2.5 (2.7)
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - 3.4