'Balika Vadhu' Director Now Sells Vegetables in UP's Azamgarh
Ram Vriksha Gaur started selling vegetables after a project of his stalled.
The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown resulted in thousands losing their jobs in the country. With TV and film shoots coming to an unexpected halt for around three months, a lot of people in the industries are having to battle financial woes.
Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of the hugely popular TV show Balika Vadhu, has been hit by the pandemic and is now selling vegetables in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, as per a report by IANS.
"I came to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. When the lockdown was announced we were still here and there was no way we could return to Mumbai. The project we were working on stopped and the producer said it would take a year or more to get back to work. I decided to take over my father's business and started selling vegetables. I am quite familiar with the business and have no regrets".Ram Vriksha Gaur to reporters
Speaking about his journey in Mumbai Gaur said, "I went to Mumbai in 2002 with the help of my friend and writer Shahnawaz Khan. I started with the light department and then moved into the production department of TV shows. Then, after working as an assistant directors in quite a few serials, I worked as the episode director and unit director of Balika Vadhu".
Ram Vriksha has worked as an assistant director with directors of films of Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda and Suniel Shetty.
(Inputs: IANS)
