Akshay Shares Poster of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Episode
The actor will be starring in one of the episodes from the show.
After Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in an episode of Into The Wild, hosted by Bear Grylls. Akshay shared the news on social media along with a motion poster from the episode.
""You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls", the actor captioned the poster.
Grylls, too, shared the poster on Twitter with the hashtag #KhiladiOnDiscovery. "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder Grinning face with smiling eyesWinking face) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar," he tweeted.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a part of the adventure-survival series and the episode was shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Later, Rajinikanth and Grylls explored the wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka.
The episode featuring Akshay will premiere on 11 September on Discovery Plus App and 14 September on Discovery Channel.
