Actor Mohnish Bahl Planning to Quit ‘Sanjivani’?

Actor Mohnish Bahl, who plays the role of Dr Shashank in the second season of medical drama Sanjivani on Star Plus, is reportedly planning to quit to the show. As told to Times of India, he wasn’t happy with his character’s current track in the show, and hence decided to opt out.

“When this show started in August 2019, my track was going well, but things changed later. I discussed it with the makers and we tried exploring new angles, but they didn’t materialise. I did not want to let down my viewers, so it was best to move on.”
He further added that he couldn’t enhance his character since there wasn’t much clarity about his role, and he wasn’t even given the script in advance.

Mohnish Bahl was also a part of the first season of Sanjivani, which aired from 2002 to 2005, and also starred in Dill Mill Gaye, which was a spin-off of the show.

