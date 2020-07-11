'A Suitable Boy' Teaser: Ishaan, Tanya, Tabu Offer a Charming Tale
The six-part series will be playing on BBC One from 26 July.
The first look teaser of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala has released and it presents a charming tale transporting us to the India of 1950s.
Sharing the first look of the television series, Ishaan took to Instagram and wrote, "A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer."
The teaser presents Tanya Maniktala as Lata, a young girl making up her mind about marriage and forced to choose between several suitors put forward by her mother. Ishaan plays the role of Maan, a politician's son who is smitten by a courtesan Saeeda Bai, portrayed by Tabu.
It also shows the aftermath of partition, riots and politics on the lives of these three characters. The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das.
The BBC adaptation of Vikram Seth's 1993 novel by the same name is being penned by British screenwriter Andrew Davies and produced by Lookout Point. The drama starts playing on BBC from 26 July.
