'A Suitable Boy' Teaser: Ishaan, Tanya, Tabu Offer a Charming Tale

The first look teaser of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala has released and it presents a charming tale transporting us to the India of 1950s.

Sharing the first look of the television series, Ishaan took to Instagram and wrote, "A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy Love will push you beyond your boundaries. ⁣⁣Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer."