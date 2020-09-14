I Watched ‘The Social Dilemma’ And Here’s What Worries Me

"The Matrix is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth."

These words by Morpheus in the landmark science fiction film ‘The Matrix’ (1999) has evolved into a maxim in the age of social media.

What started off as a means to simply stay in touch with friends is today accused of inciting genocide in one corner of the world and rigging elections in another. It went from zero to dystopia in less than 20 years.