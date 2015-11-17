The Secret Life of Gemini Ganesan, As Revealed By His Grandson

I have watched almost all his films. He has been a great inspiration for me to get into films. I want my grandparents’ name to be recognized and remembered always. They were stalwarts and I want the next generation to remember them through me. Now that I’m an actor and I know how tough it is as a profession. My very first shot for Ramanujan was with Suhasini and Nizhagal Ravi and I was very nervous. But when I went in front of the camera, I didn’t feel anything—so I think it’s there in the blood somewhere. One of the first persons I met before getting into acting was Rajinikanth sir. I was contemplating if I should learn professional acting, and he told me, ‘Don’t go to any acting school or anything. It’s in your blood, just go ahead and do it.’

Abhinay Vaddi, Actor