Singer Tarsame Singh Saini Aka Taz of Stereo Nation Passes Away at 54
Taz rose to fame with the popular track 'Hit the Deck'. He passed away at 54 following a liver failure and coma.
Singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz, who rose to fame as a 90s pop sensation after hits such as 'Hit the Deck' has passed away at the age of 54. According to reports, Taz suffered a liver failure after which he slipped into a coma.
Lead singer of pop band Stereo Nation, Taz was hailed as the flagbearer of Asian fusion music. Throughout the 1990s, he produced many hits, of which the most popular is Slave II Fusion, which came out in 2000. It includes hits such as 'Pyar Ho Gaya', 'Nachenge Saari Raat', and 'Gallan Gorian'.
Film producer Gurinder Chadha took to Instagram to talk about Taz and share a short tribute. Check it out here:
This news comes only a few weeks after Taz's family put out an update about his health and said, "Dear All, Taz Sir is no longer in coma, He's showing improvements every day. The family has thanked everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time. When there is more postive news, The family will let us all know. Thanks again for your postive thoughts🙏🏾 (sic)."
