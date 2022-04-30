Singer Tarsame Singh Saini Aka Taz of Stereo Nation Passes Away at 54

Lead singer of pop band Stereo Nation, Taz was hailed as the flagbearer of Asian fusion music. Throughout the 1990s, he produced many hits, of which the most popular is Slave II Fusion, which came out in 2000. It includes hits such as 'Pyar Ho Gaya', 'Nachenge Saari Raat', and 'Gallan Gorian'.

Film producer Gurinder Chadha took to Instagram to talk about Taz and share a short tribute. Check it out here: