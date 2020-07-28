‘Livelihood a Question Mark’: Dancer-Couple Out of Work Amid COVID

‘One more take! Another! And another! One more take!’

This has been the routine for 40-year-olds Satish Babu and Viji for over two decades. Choreographers by passion, and profession, Viji began dance at the age of 13, and Satish after he flunked his Class 12.

The couple’s love story began on a film set. Today, they are familiar faces in Tamil cinema, having worked on films starring the likes of Vijay, Suriya, Vishal, Ajith, Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi and Junior NTR. However, now, with the industry hit by the coronavirus pandemic, they say they have “no prospects in sight.”

“Our livelihoods, not just our lives are dependent on the COVID-19 vaccine,” Satish told The Quint.