T-Series Files FIR, Says Rape Case Against Bhushan Kumar False

According to the new statement by T-Series, Mallikarjun Pujari, a local politician from Thane teamed up with the woman and tried to extort money from Bhushan Kumar and co-owner of T-Series, Krishan Kumar.

T-Series also claimed that after this extortion began, "Mr.Krishan Kumar of T-Series then spoke to Mallikarjun Pujari and Pujari asked Mr. Krishan Kumar to meet him in hotel “The Regenza by Tunga” at 1:00 PM on 5th July 2021. Mr. Krishan Kumar met him in the same hotel on 5th July 2021 wherein Mallikarjun Pujari threatened him that one girl will file police case against Mr. Bhushan Kumar and showed some WhatsApp messages which were neither from the number of Mr.Bhushan Kumar nor from any other member of T-Series team and demanded huge sum of monies."