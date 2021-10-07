Tamil Nadu Is My Second Home: Singer Navz47 on Penning Soup Songs for Girls

As I was interviewing her, a vision board pinned behind Navz47 gleamed. On it were pictures of AR Rahman, Santhosh Narayanan and other music masterminds she had grown up listening to and dreamt of collaborating with someday.



Navz had a life goal to meet AR Rahman and she couldn’t contain her excitement when his company reached out to her.



“I still haven't met him. But I told my mom that I don't care if my music goes anywhere, AR Rahman knows I exist. I grew up listening to AR Rahman, Santosh Narayanan, Hip hop Tamizha. And I never ever thought i would meet them, work with them. Soon, my music album will drop,” she said.



She added that she looked up to rapper Arivu as a lyricist and hopes to work with him someday.

Her favourite musician and writer is Kavignar Kannadasan. “Someone once told me that my poems are simple to understand and that is the biggest compliment I've probably received. Because I look up to Kannadasan. He talks about his friend, girlfriends, alcohol addiction....so simple. If you read his poems you could understand his lifestyle,” she said.