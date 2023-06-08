Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Make it Official; Couple to Get Engaged on This Date

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally confirmed their relationship by announcing the big news of their engagement on 8 June. The couple announced that they would be exchanging rings on Friday, 9 June.

Their engagement announcement read, "Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together. Engagement: 9th June, 2023."