Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Make it Official; Couple to Get Engaged on This Date

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally confirmed their relationship by announcing the big news of their engagement on 8 June. The couple announced that they would be exchanging rings on Friday, 9 June.
Their engagement announcement read, "Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together. Engagement: 9th June, 2023."
Varun and Lavanya had been dating for several months. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship.
On 8 June, popular Telugu publicist duo Vamsi-Sekhar announced the news of Varun Tej and Lavanya's engagement on Twitter.
Varun and Lavanya have previously worked together in two Telugu films, Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. The couple will reportedly tie the knot by the end of 2023.
