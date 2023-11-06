ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Thug Life: Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam Reunite for Gangster Film

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for another epic movie after Nayakan.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to Instagram to reveal the details of his upcoming movie. The actor unveiled the title announcement video on 6 November and the film is titled Thug Life. Helmed by Mani Ratnam and starring Haasan, it is their second collaboration after 36 years. 

"My name is Rengaraya Sakthivel Nayakan," declares Kamal in the teaser. A gang is running toward him with deadly weapons while he is speaking to the camera. He adds, "Kayalpattu Kaaran. They determined my fate from the minute I was born, calling me a criminal, gonda, or Yakuza. Yakuza is the Japanese word for gangster." After which, Kamal takes off his hood to show off his rugged, one-of-a-kind martial arts outfit.

Take a look at the video:

Here's a look at the poster of the film:

The makers announced that Thug Life stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in pivotal roles. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, and Sreekar Prasad is editing it.

The film is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

Kamal Haasan 

