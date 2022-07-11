ADVERTISEMENT

First Look Poster for ‘Vanangaan’, Suriya’s Next Film With Bala, Revealed

'Vanangaan' directed by Bala and starring Suriya was tentatively titled 'Suriya 41'.

Suriya's upcoming film, earlier tentatively titled Suriya41, is titled Vanangaan. The film, directed by Bala, is produced by 2D Entertainment.

The film's first look was unveiled on Bala's birthday (11 July). Suriya shared the posters and wrote (as translated), "Great to be reunited with you! Happy birthday, brother!"

Bala and Suriya had earlier worked together for Nandha and Pithamagan. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and Krithi Shetty.

Suriya recently starred in cameo roles in Lokesh Kanagraj's Vikram and the Tamil version of R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is also part of Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vaasal.

