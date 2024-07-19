Stuntman Falls 20 Ft to His Death on 'Sardar 2' Sets; Makers Offer Condolences

The makers of Karthi's upcoming film Sardar 2 released a press note after a 54-year-old stuntman died after sustaining an internal injury on the film's set. According to reports, an investigation is currently underway and the film's shoot has been halted.
Stuntman Elumalai was severely injured after the fall and passed away due to an internal haemorrhage.
The press note released by the film's production house, Prince Pictures read, “We regret to report the death of Mr Elumalai, a member of the Stunt Union who worked as a stunt rig man on the sets of our film Sardar 2. On Tuesday evening July 16, after the stunt sequences were filmed, as we were wrapping up shooting for the day, Mr Elumalai accidentally fell from a rostrum of 20 feet high and sustained injuries.”
“He was rushed to the neraby multi speciality hospital where he was treated by the team of doctors. However, at around 11.30 pm on July 16, 2024, despite the intensive medical treatment, Mr Elumalai unfortunately passed away. Our entire team extend our sincerest condolences to Mr Elumalai’s family and we stand with them in this time of grief," it added.
Have a look at it here:
Actor Karthi is yet release a statement from his end.
The shooting for Sardar 2 began in Chennai on 15 July after a pooja ceremony that was held on 12 July. The unfortunate incident took place on the second day of shoot.
Sardar 2 is a sequel to Mithran and Karthi's Sardar (2022).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)