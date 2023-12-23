Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas’ Film Becomes Biggest Opener of 2023

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a crucial role in the film, also shared that the film made Rs 178.7 crore worldwide. The actor shared on X (formerly Twitter), “The most violent man announced his arrival! #SalaarCeaseFire hits 178.7 crores GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023.”

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is produced by Hombale Films and stars Prabhas in the lead role. The film also stars Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

The film will release in two parts with the second part titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.