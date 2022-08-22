ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth Looks Fierce In 'Jailer' First Look; See Pic

The shooting for the film started in Chennai.

The first look for Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer was released on Monday. The actor looks fierce in the first look of the film. The shooting for the film started in Chennai.

The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and the film’s bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth’s previous movie was also produced by them.

The poster showcases the actor with an intense look wearing casual wear.

Sun Pictures tweeted the first look with the caption, "#Jailer begins his action Today!"

The cast and crew for the film have not been finalised. The story for the film is also not known. Although it seems to be action-thriller.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe which also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu. The film did not do well in the box office. The film was produced by Sun Pictures.

Also Read

Annaatthe Review: A Tired Rajinikanth in a Tiring Film

Topics:  Rajinikanth   Jailer 

