'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Box Office Day 1: Mani Ratnam Film Collects Rs 38 Crores

Ponniyin Selvan 2 seems to have had a good start at the box office, collecting Rs 38 crores on the first day itself. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film boasts of a massive star cast - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu.
As per reports, Ponniyin Selvan 2 collected Rs 25 crores in its home state, Tamil Nadu. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film raked in Rs 3-4 crores. In Karnataka, the box office collection was around Rs 4-5 crore. PS-1 had collected around Rs 327 crores in India and over Rs 169 crores ($20.70 million) abroad.
The film is a retelling of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels and follows the early days of the Chola empire.
