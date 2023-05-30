ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Passes Away

Harish Pengan starred in the film 'Minnal Murali.'

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan, known for his roles in movies like Maheshinte Prathikaram and Shefeekkinte Santhosham, passed away at a private hospital on Tuesday, 30 May, as per reports.

As per the same reports, the actor breathed his last while undergoing treatment for his liver-related ailments at the hospital. The 49-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after he complained of stomach pain, it was diagnosed later that his condition was serious.

The actor is known for films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali. He was known for working in comedy films.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors Union condoled his demise.

The last rites of the actor will be held on Wednesday.

