Leo Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay's Film Mints Rs 300 Crore in India

Vijay's film 'Leo' mints Rs 300 crore in India, less than two weeks after its release.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
Leo Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay's Film Mints Rs 300 Crore in India
Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India less than two weeks after its release. Starring Vijay in the lead role the film released in theatres on 19 October. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after their 2021 film Master.

The film can break the record of superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer in India, which ended its run at Rs 348 crore nett. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹309.72 crore net in India with the biggest Tamil hit of the year having an overall Tamil occupancy of 21.64% in theatres.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy in key roles.

Leo is available to watch in theatres in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Topics:  Leo 

