Kannada Actor Dwarakish Passes Away At 81

Rajinikanth took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to mourn the loss of his ‘dear friend’. He wrote, “The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones (sic),” his post read.