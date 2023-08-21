ADVERTISEMENT
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Becomes 2nd Tamil Film to Cross ₹ 500 Crore at Box Office

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Jailer crossed 500-crore mark at the global box office. The film is the second Tamil film to achieve this feat in the last ten years in the history of Kollywood. The film is slowly becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

As per a report by DNA, on Sunday, the film’s eleventh day of release, Jailer earned Rs 19.20 crore in India – Rs 14 crore in Tamil, Rs 4 crore in Telugu, Rs 70 lakhs in Hindi, and Rs 50 lakhs in Kannada.

In continuation fo the report, the film’s overall earnings are Rs 281.60 crore, the second-highest for any Tamil film in history for its domestic box office. It minted about Rs 45 crore between over the weekend.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is now the only film that is ahead of it. The previous film had earned Rs 776 crore upon its release a decade ago. 

