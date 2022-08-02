ADVERTISEMENT

IT Raid: Income Tax Officials Search Properties of Tamil Film Producers

The income tax department conducted searches in Chennai, Madurai and Vellore on Tuesday, 2 August.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
IT Raid: Income Tax Officials Search Properties of Tamil Film Producers
i

The income tax department on Tuesday, 2 August conducted searches in properties linked to the prominent Tamil film producers. The sleuths of the IT department carried out their search operation in Chennai, Madurai and Vellore, as per a report by The Times of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation to the report, the IT officials kept the names of the people whose properties were searched disclosed. However, sources have reported the names of SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors, Thaanu of V Creations, Gnanvelaraja of Studio Green, Thygarajan of Sathyajothi Films and financer-turned-producer Anbuchezhiyan of Gopalan Films, among others.

A senior official of the IT department told TOI, "Right now, the searches are underway in around 40 places. Our officers have discovered some other places and that too will be searched."

The search operation was started at 6:30 AM, by as many as 150 sleuths of the IT department.

Also Read

Kerala: Church of South India Bishop Detained at Airport a Day After ED Raids

Kerala: Church of South India Bishop Detained at Airport a Day After ED Raids

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×