Despite its star-studded cast, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar has failed to create ripples at the box office, leaving many pondering over the reason why.

A remake of the Tamil hit Vedhalam, directed by Siva and featuring Ajith Kumar, Bhola Shankar is made with a hefty budget of Rs 80 crore. The film directed by Meher Ramesh, however, has turned into a colossal failure, minting a meagre Rs 29 crore by the end of its first 7 days in theatres, Business Today reported.

How did Bhola Shankar, despite its status as a star vehicle and a remake with a proven formula, fall short of expectations? What led to the underwhelming performance of megastar Chiranjeevi's latest flick at the box office? The Quint reached out to senior film critics and trade analysts, seeking their insights to talk about the movie's underwhelming commercial performance.