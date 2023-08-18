Despite its star-studded cast, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar has failed to create ripples at the box office, leaving many pondering over the reason why.
A remake of the Tamil hit Vedhalam, directed by Siva and featuring Ajith Kumar, Bhola Shankar is made with a hefty budget of Rs 80 crore. The film directed by Meher Ramesh, however, has turned into a colossal failure, minting a meagre Rs 29 crore by the end of its first 7 days in theatres, Business Today reported.
How did Bhola Shankar, despite its status as a star vehicle and a remake with a proven formula, fall short of expectations? What led to the underwhelming performance of megastar Chiranjeevi's latest flick at the box office? The Quint reached out to senior film critics and trade analysts, seeking their insights to talk about the movie's underwhelming commercial performance.
The Star Power: A Double-Edged Sword
Chiranjeevi, with his colossal fan following, bears the weight of anticipation every time he graces the silver screen. Bhola Shankar was a secure choice as a remake, considering that remakes have a dependable storyline that has succeeded in one language.
Vedhalam, the Tamil original, was released back in 2015. The decision to remake a film that was released nearly a decade ago is highly risky, particularly in the post-Covid era when audience preferences have undergone significant changes.Senior Journalist VSN Murthy
Senior Journalist VSN Murthy told The Quint, "Although Bhola Shankar draws from the source material of the Tamil film Vedhalam, which was a decent hit, the story itself wasn't a blockbuster worthy of a remake. However, expectations soared due to Chiranjeevi's stardom and the anticipation that the film would offer an improved take on the original. Regrettably, rather than matching the quality of the original, let alone surpassing it, Bhola Shankar ends up as the weakest rendition of its Tamil source material. "
The Curse of Comparison: 'Jailer' vs. 'Bhola Shankar'
The very fact that Jailer, a Tamil film starring superstar Rajinikanth, managed to overshadow megastar Chiranjeevi Bhola Shankar in Andhra Pradesh adds a layer of complexity to the situation. Trade analysts point to one major reason that contributed to this unexpected outcome.
The fact that Rajinikanth's movie outperformed Chiranjeevi's in Telugu-speaking states, considered Chiranjeevi's home ground, stands as a remarkable feat.Sreedhar Pillai, Entertainment Industry Tracker
Murthy also added, "Nizam, situated in Andhra Pradesh, is often regarded as the cornerstone of Tollywood's box office revenue, contributing significantly to a film's earnings. Chiranjeevi's Telugu film is anticipated to secure a modest Rs 7 crore in this region, while in contrast, Rajinikanth's film, despite being a Tamil production dubbed in Telugu, has already surpassed the Rs 20 crore mark".
Senior journalist Prabhu commented, "Bhola Shankar features a wafer-thin plot. Although Chiranjeevi is renowned for his exceptional body of work, relying solely on his screen presence cannot guarantee fans' appreciation of the film. An engaging screenplay is crucial to retain their interest in the narrative, and this is precisely where Bhola Shankar falters significantly and Jailer wins brilliantly".
Sreedhar Pillai, an Entertainment Industry Tracker, further emphasized that Rajinikanth's achievement in terms of critical acclaim and celebration for his film is unparalleled.
While Bhola Shankar relied heavily on Chiranjeevi's star power, Jailer on the other hand, had a solid storyline and exceptional acting from Rajinikanth. The audience in Andhra Pradesh was likely drawn to Jailer due to its compelling narrative and Rajinikanth's charisma.Sreedhar Pillai, Entertainment Industry Tracker
Critical Acclaim and Audience Reception
While Chiranjeevi has readily embraced the latest styles in his looks and costumes to resonate with modern audiences, it raises the question of why the same evolution hasn't been mirrored in the narratives of his films.Senior Journalist Prabhu
Prabhu said, "Modern viewers yearn for narratives that transcend the ordinary. They desire unique and innovative presentations, even when the story may be familiar. The demand for fresh perspectives and distinct approaches is a clear departure from the allure of conventional narratives".
Murthy also said, "Chiranjeevi's recent films, including Godfather, Acharya, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, introduced variations in his characters; however, they failed to achieve significant success. In response, he reverted to his roots, revisiting the signature sequences that defined his golden era in the 90s and 2000s. This strategic move paid off, as seen in the success of Waltair Veerayya, released during Sankranti 2023.Yet, it's possible that Chiranjeevi underestimated the evolving preferences of the audience, assuming their unwavering affinity for the old mannerisms. This miscalculation is evident in Bhola Shankar, where the consequences of this misjudgment are apparent".
Fan reactions echoed these sentiments. Sugan, a die-hard Chiranjeevi fan, said:
It's disheartening to admit, but Bhola Shankar felt like a mere showcase of Chiranjeevi's presence. The film lacked the emotional depth that makes a movie truly memorable.
In contrast, Seema, who watched both films, comments, "Jailer had me engaged from start to finish. The pacing, the dialogues, and Rajinikanth's powerful screen presence held my attention throughout. Bhola Shankar felt like something was missing."
Substance Over Style: A Lesson For Senior Stars
The underperformance of Bhola Shankar serves as a reminder that even a megastar's name is not enough to guarantee box office success. While star power can create initial buzz, it is the substance of the film that sustains that buzz and translates into a lasting impact. A well-crafted storyline, relatable characters, and emotional depth are the ingredients that turn a film into a memorable experience.
As the dust settles on the box office battle between Bhola Shankar and Jailer, it becomes evident that audience preferences are evolving. They are no longer content with surface-level entertainment; they crave narratives that touch their hearts and minds. Filmmakers, regardless of the star cast, would do well to heed this lesson from the tale of Bhola Shankar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)