Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2' Crew Injured in a Bus Accident, Now Hospitalised: Report

A bus carrying artistes of 'Pushpa 2' was returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and met with an accident.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
The shoot for the Allu Arjun starrer film, Pushpa: The Rise, is ongoing. On Wednesday, a bus carrying crew members from Pushpa 2 sets collided with another bus that was stationary. The bus was travelling from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the collision happened close to Narketpally on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route. Two performers who were hurt in the mishap were taken right away to a nearby hospital.

As per the news reports, the driver of the Pushpa 2 crew bus struck the stationary Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus as he didn't see it. There was a lot of traffic as a result of the accident.

However, a police investigation is underway. According to reports, the authorities are investigating surrounding CCTV footage to learn more about the collision.

On 7 April , the day of Allu Arjun's birthday, a video was released to tease the fans about the film. The film is directed by Sukumar. It stars Rashmika Mandanna. It also stars Fahadh Faasil.

south-cinema

Topics:  Allu Arjun   Rashmika Mandanna   pushpa 2 

