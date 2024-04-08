Akshay Kumar to Make His Telugu Film Debut With Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Telugu film debut with Mukesh Kumar Singh's Kannappa. The fantasy drama is inspired by the Hindu mythology and stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role as the titular devotee of Lord Shiva.
In addition to Akshay, the film also features Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Prabhu Deva in pivotal roles.
Sharing the announcement of Akshay's addition to the film's cast, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar -@akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast."
Have a look at his post here:
Akshay's first south Indian film was Ashaant (1993), which was released in Kannada. The actor made his Tamil film debut, years later with filmmaker Shankar's 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth.
Coming back to Kannappa, the film boasts of an impressive star cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, and Kaushal Manda in key roles.
The film's music is composed by Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma. The cinematography is done by Sheldon Chau. So far, the film has reportedly been shot in New Zealand and Hyderabad.
