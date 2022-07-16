'Agent' Teaser: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty Shine In This Spy Thriller
The release date of the film is yet to be announced.
The teaser for Agent, an upcoming Indian spy thriller film, has been released. The film is directed by Surender Reddy which is written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the film stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty.
In this pan-Indian film, the teaser showcases Mammootty attempting to catch a rogue spy, played by Akhil Akkineni. The actor is introduced as the “most notorious and ruthless patriot”. Mammootty seems to be playing an interesting role in the film as he out to get Akhil's character.
The film also stars Sakshi Vaidya and has music composed by Tamil composer Hip Hop Thamizha. The film has cinematography by Rasool Ellore and editing by Naveen Nooli.
The film is all set to be an action packed thriller.
