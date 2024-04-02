Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham' Wants to Stay True to Human Suffering But Misses a Mark

Benyamin's novel Aadujeevitham or Goat Days may be many things. But this particular line is the crux of Blessy's interpretation of the novel that we see on screen as the movie Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life. The will of a broken shell of a man to somehow survive against all odds.

While Benyamin's Goat Days traverses into its protagonist Najeeb's inner turmoil – and his unique spiritual awakening – Blessy's The Goat Life flushes out his more visible hardships and his great escape from captivity.

A migrant worker from Kerala, Najeeb, like many others from the state, lands in Saudi Arabia in the year 1992, in the hopes of building a better life for himself and his family. An Arab, pretending to be their employer, takes Najeeb and his co-traveller Hakkim from the airport to the rural interiors of the country to work in a goat farm in the middle of the desert.

What awaits Najeeb is the most harrowing experience any human would ever go through – from being enslaved in a desert with hardly any food or water and being tortured at regular intervals by the person in charge of the farm, to having no contact with the outside world, and with nothing but the haunting vastness of the desert surrounding him.