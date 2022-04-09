‘Jumped From World’s Highest Bridge’: Sonu Sood on Turning Host for 'Roadies'
Sonu Sood turns host for MTV Roadies, talks about what he learnt from the show while shooting in South Africa.
Actor Sonu Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha as host for the 18th season of MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa. The Dabangg actor who is referred to as a real life hero is now making a foray into television.
In a conversation with The Quint, he spoke about what gives him an adrenaline rush, how he learns to survive, and his forthcoming films. His fans have a lot to look forward to.
MTV Roadies is scheduled to release on 8 April.
Watch the video for more.
