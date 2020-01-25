Amit Trivedi Brings the ‘Indradhanush’ Experience to Chennai
“Shaam bhi koi, jaise he nadi
Leher leher jaise beh rahi hain’”
- Aisha
“Ho gayi dil ke paar tragedy tragedy
Lut gayi re bahaar, gul sukh sukh murjhaye”
- Dev D
‘‘Saara jagg chhad ke
Bas tainu hi hai chuneya”
- Manmarziyaan
Love, joy, sorrow, fear... well, there is an Amit Trivedi song for every mood. The singer, musician and composer is here in Chennai to offer the audience his ‘Indradhanush’ experience.
“When I was about 17 years old, I had an idea to create an album with songs for seven different moods. But due to lack of funds and the fact that I was pretty new to everything, I canned that idea. Then I ventured into advertising, films, theatre, and so many things. Then after completing 10 years in cinema, when I was creating a concept for my live concert, this came back to me. And then everything fell into place and then I thought maybe this is how it was always meant to be,” he told The Quint.
The concept debuted in Ahmedabad last January, and he has been making this baby of his bigger and better since.
Amit Trivedi will be performing at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam, Chennai, on Saturday, 25 January, at 7pm.
A Rainbow for a Cause
In the three-hour concert, Trivedi will sing numbers that portray seven different emotions, like love, sadness, fear and anger, hope and courage, friendship and unity in diversity.
Facilitated by RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, the proceeds from the concert will go to E-BANK, which provides medical equipment free of cost for people in need.
Trivedi will be churning out his hits from Bollywood films such as Dev D, English Vinglish, Queen, Shaandar, Bombay Velvet, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Manmarziyan and Andhadhun.
‘AR Rahman Sir is Ultimate’
When asked if he follows music from the south, he said he is a huge fan of Tamil music and is looking forward to an opportunity to work in the industry.
He said he was fond of singers Santhosh Narayan and Anirudh and was looking forward to working with his contemporaries in the Tamil music industry.
Meanwhile, Trivedi told us to look out for his music in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam this 2020 as some exciting releases are in the pipeline.
