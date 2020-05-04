After the record-breaking success of the hugely popular Ramayan, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is now counting on another epic production Shri Krishna to maintain its high viewership ratings.Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday, 2 May, announced that from Sunday at 9 pm Doordarshan’s national channel will start telecasting Sri Krishna, one of the most popular television serials.“Tomorrow, Sunday 3 May, from 9 pm daily - See the legend of the glory of Lord Shri Krishna - Shri Krishna, only DDNationall! Must see”, Javadekar tweeted.Doordarshan has been re-telecasting old classics like Ramayan and Mahabharat, which have gained record-breaking numbers for the public broadcaster during the coronavirus lockdown period.Shri Krishna was telecast on Doordarshan from 1993 to 1996 on Doordarshan's Metro channel (DD-2) but was moved to DD National in 1996. The show was very popular and ran for 221episodes. It portrays important events from Shri Krishna’s life.DD National Channel Number List For Tata Sky, Airtel, Videocon D2hWhere to Watch DD National Re-Telecast Shows Online?Apart from watching the re-telecast shows on TV, people can also watch it online by downloading the official app 'NewsOnAir'. The app is available on both App store and Play store for IOS and Android users. People can download it and access all the shows from the app. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)