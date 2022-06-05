ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh Khan COVID Positive, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
"Pray fastest recovery for the superstar," the Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 5 June, said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, and wished the actor a "speedy recovery."
Khan, 56, is the brand ambassador of West Bengal.
"Pray fastest recovery for the superstar," Banerjee said in a tweet.
