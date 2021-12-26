ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Bitten by Snake at Panvel Farmhouse, Condition Stable

Salman Khan was admitted to MGM hospital and discharged at around 9 am after receiving treatment for the snakebite.

Salman Khan was recently admitted to MGM hospital, Kamothe after being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel, according to Times of India.

Apparently, the incident took place at around 3 am on Sunday morning and he was rushed to the hospital soon after that. The snake was non-venomous and Khan was hence discharged by 9 am after receiving treatment.

It is also the actor's 56th birthday tomorrow.

(With inputs from Times of India).

Published: 
