Salman Khan Bitten by Snake at Panvel Farmhouse, Condition Stable
Salman Khan was admitted to MGM hospital and discharged at around 9 am after receiving treatment for the snakebite.
Salman Khan was recently admitted to MGM hospital, Kamothe after being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel, according to Times of India.
Apparently, the incident took place at around 3 am on Sunday morning and he was rushed to the hospital soon after that. The snake was non-venomous and Khan was hence discharged by 9 am after receiving treatment.
It is also the actor's 56th birthday tomorrow.
(With inputs from Times of India).
