Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Perform Aarti
Watch how some of your favourite celebrities celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi.
A very special time of the year is here, when we open our homes to the divine Lord Ganesha, and Bollywood is not one to hold back. Several celebrities posted pictures of them at a Ganpati pooja, whereas others shared pictures of the idols they welcomed home too.
Among these celebrities were Sachin Tendulkar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, who shared videos and pictures of the celebrations.
Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, offering flowers to Lord Ganesha and all the other Gods & Goddesses, under Aai’s guidance. 😇गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!🙏🏻Happy #GaneshChaturthi."
Madhuri Dixit Nene also shared a video and wrote, "तुम्हा सर्वांना आणि तुमच्या परिवाराला गणेश चतुर्थीनिमित्त हार्दिक शुभेच्छा...!!! 🙏🏻 (Wishing you and your family a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi)." In the video, she is seen offering flowers and praying in front of Lord Ganesha.
Shilpa Shetty, too, is known for the Ganpati celebrations at her house that are done with a lot of pomp every year. She posted a video of her performing pooja with her son and wrote, "Harr saal ki tarah, iss saal bhi humaare GANNU RAJA saath hain, toh harr sankat ki maat hai🌺🙏🪔
Keeping up with our yearly tradition, sending blessings your way. May Bappa’s grace help you overcome all your hurdles & obstacles!❤️🙏
🌺|| गणपति बाप्पा मोरिया ||🌺"
Sanjay Dutt was also seen performing aarti in a video posted by his wife, Maanyata Dutt. Here are some screengrabs from the video:
A video of Sonu Sood has also surfaced online where he is seen welcoming Ganpati to his house.
