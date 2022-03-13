ADVERTISEMENT

Bengali Actor Rupa Dutta Arrested for Alleged Theft, Cash Found in Bag: Police

Several purses and cash worth Rs 75,000 were found in Rupa Dutta's bag.

Quint NEON
Published
Entertainment
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rupa Dutta accused of theft at the International Book Fair in Kolkata.</p></div>
i

Bengali actor Rupa Dutta, who has acted in several daily soaps, was arrested on Sunday after being accused of stealing purses at the International Kolkata Book Fair, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutta committed attention-diverting theft, and was caught while throwing a purse in the dustbin, according to a statement a police officer from the Bidhan Nagar police station gave to NDTV.

Upon further questioning, the police found several discrepancies in her story. They also found several purses and cash worth Rs 75,000 in her bag.

"The woman has been arrested in connection with kepmari (attention-diverting theft) and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime," the officer said.

(With inputs from NDTV).

Also Read

‘Stop Judging a Woman Based on Hemlines and Necklines’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Stop Judging a Woman Based on Hemlines and Necklines’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×