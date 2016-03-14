How to Make a Film B’day Boy Rohit Shetty Style, in 5 Easy Steps

Some directors just want to see the world burn. And if you’ve decided to read this piece, then we’re assuming three things:

a) You’re loaded,

b) You’re best pals with Ajay Devgn and

c) You love to *boom* blow up cars.

Without these you can not... just CAN NOT make a Rohit Shetty film! But if you still want to attempt making a flick which’ll be a ‘meh’ two-starrer, but will fetch you loads of moolah at the box office, here are the five steps you need to take: